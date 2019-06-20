Police rubbishes BJP MLA Raja Singh's claim of thrashing him, says he caused self-inflicting injury

Hours after firebrand BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, alleged that the police thrashed him during an event to replace the statue of a freedom fighter in Telangana's Hyderabad the police on Thursday, in turn, said that Singh hit himself with a stone and got injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Singh and his supporters were attempting to replace the old statue of Rani Avanti Bai Lodh, who was the first freedom fighter from the city to have participated in the 1857 revolution. The statue, which was established at the Jumerat Bazar in 2009, was changed twice in the past because of some damages caused to it. Singh and his aides wanted to replace the statue during the event but they were resisted by some local policemen.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone ( Hyderabad) at about 2 am, Singh along with his followers tried to install the statue at Jumerat Bazar, under the Shah Inayat Gunj Police Station limits, without any permission violating the law. He forcibly installed it along with his followers by instigating them, said the DCP.

In the process when he was prevented by the police he hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self-inflicted injury. He has been falsely alleging that the police has caused the injury, added the DCP. The police have taken all measures to maintain law and order.

The BJP MLA and his supporters had alleged that when they refused to comply with the orders, the police resorted to lathi-charge in which Singh was injured. One of Singh's aide had alleged that the BJP MLA was beaten up by ACP Goshamahal, ACP Asif Nagar (Narasimha Reddy) and Sub-Inspectors Shahinayath Gunj Gurumurthy and Ravi Kumar.

Singh was rushed to the Osmania Hospital for treatment. In its report, the hospital also confirmed that the BJP MLA had sustained head injuries. He was allegedly beaten up by wooden sticks, it said. Singh was discharged from the hospital early on Thursday.