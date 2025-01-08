Police Seize 8 Kg Of Heroin In Srinagar; Two Arrested, Drugs Smuggled From Pakistan

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Srinagar police seized 8 kilograms of heroin during a routine checkpoint operation on Tuesday night.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case, as revealed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, during a press conference.

He stated that the Qamarwari police post had set up a checkpoint near Barthana, where a police team led by Sub Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad stopped a Sumo vehicle with the registration number JK05D 1837.

“The arrested individuals, identified as Anas Ajaz Awan and Zahid Ahmed Sheikh, both residents of Karnah in Kupwara district, were found in possession of the illicit substance,” he added. The value of the seizure in the international market is estimated to be over Rs 32 crores.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the heroin had entered Kashmir from Pakistan, and a network involved in the trafficking has been identified.

"Anyone engaged in drug peddling will face the full force of the law," SSP Hussain warned, emphasizing that strict action is being taken against drug traffickers.

He reaffirmed the police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the region.