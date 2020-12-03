Police station in this state chosen best in India - Check complete list here

The Centre has announced a list of 10 best performing police stations in the country, including Moradabad police station in Uttar Pradesh, Surajpur in Chhatisgarh, South Goa in Goa, East District in Sikkim.

The Top 10 Police Stations in the country for 2020 are:

1. Thoubal, Manipur

2. Salem City, Tamil Nadu

3. Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

4. Surajpur, Chhattisgarh

5. South Goa, Goa

6. North & Middle Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

7. East district, Sikkim

8. Moradabad, UP

9. Dadra & Nagar Haveli,

10.Karimnagar, Telangana

The survey for best police stations was conducted by Union Ministry of Home Affairs under very tough conditions because it was not easy to access police stations located in remote areas due to coronavirus outbreak.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahd said that many police stations which are named in the list are located in small towns and rural areas.

"This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while the availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of the police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation," he said.

A total of 16,671 police stations were shortlisted and out of which top 10 are chosen through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The police stations were ranked on the basis of addressing property offence, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies.

Initially, three police stations were chosen from each state with more than 750 police stations, two from all other states and Delhi and one from each Union Territory.

A total of 75 Police Stations were selected for the next stage of the ranking process. In the final stage, the Centre identified 19 parameters to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing.