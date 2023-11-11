Rajasthan Horror: Cop Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In Dausa, Thrashed By Angry Mob

New Delhi: A minor girl was raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Bhupendra Singh, tricked the victim into his room in the afternoon and raped her, ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra said. He said that the accused has been arrested and is being questioned. After the incident was exposed, angry people created a ruckus on the road. They staged a protest in front of the police station and beat up the accused cop. However, after the commotion, the accused was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has raised questions on the Gehlot government of Rajasthan. BJP has claimed that such incidents are increasing continuously in Rajasthan. There is no fear among the criminals.

It is reported that sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh, who was deployed on election duty in Rahuwas area of Dausa, is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl. On this matter, MP Kirodi Lal Meena said that the people’s demand is that the entire staff of Rahuwas police station be suspended. Also, the culprit should be arrested.

Lured with 50 rupees Kirodi Lal Meena also said that the accused sub-inspector is on election duty. In such a situation, I will also complain to the chief election officer. Relatives are telling that the cop lured the girl with 50 rupees. Then he took her away and raped her.

Meanwhile, Dausa ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that the sub-inspector is accused of raping the girl. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the relatives. The sub-inspector has been arrested. The victim’s medical examination is being done. Whatever facts will come out, action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that humanity has been disgraced once again in Dausa of Rajasthan. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently visited here. A sub-inspector of Rajasthan police has raped a girl. The protector has become the devourer.