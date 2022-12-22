'Policeman dances in UNIFORM at daughter's engagement': IPS officer asks 'Right or Wrong?' Netizens react

In the age of the internet, we often come across videos of policemen and policewomen shaking a leg on trending songs and some even just show their class in the video. The police department has taken strict action against many officials accusing them of negligence on duty. Now, senior IPS officer Rupin Sharma has shared a video on Twitter in which a policeman can be seen dancing with his daughter on her engagement. Sharing the video on Twitter, Sharma asked whether it was right or wrong.

"Split between Duties: Family Obligations v Professional Job. Policeman took time-off while on duty to dance at daughter's engagement. Right or Wrong? How do we handle this?" he asked.

Sharma also held a poll on Twitter asking whether dancing on duty in uniform at a daughter's engagement is right or wrong. A little over 1200 people voted in the poll with 73 percent terming it right and 27 percent wrong.

A Twitter user wrote, "Give the man a break. Cops in India tread the razor's edge 24/7. Ill-paid, poor work conditions, zero respect, high manipulation. If this gent found a few minutes of joy in a day, good for him, I say!"

Another user said, "There is nothing wrong in this. Department should let it go after getting an apology from the official for dancing while wearing a uniform. Inspector did not misuse the uniform, just forgot the uniform due to the happiness of the daughter's engagement."

"I would ignore it because he did not get leave nor did he avoid any specific important duty. In New Zealand, 2 cops on duty dancing on street with Indians doing the Bhangra went viral. Except for liking the dance, no issue was raised. Let’s give chance to the human side of cops too," said another user.

Another person pointed out that the officer was on leave, to which Sharma replied that if that is the case, he stands corrected.