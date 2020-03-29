Policeman wears helmet designed like coronavirus to raise awareness about lockdown in Chennai

Amid the 21-day nationwide announded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, Tamil Nadu police has been creating awareness among the people in Chennai about the importance of following the guidelines and staying at home.

On Saturday (March 28), a policeman in Chennai was spotted wearing a helmet designed to look like Coronavirus to raise awareness of observing the lockdown in order to defeat the coronavirus. The helmet has been designed by a local artist Gowtham.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 900-mark on Sunday and at least 19 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Globally, the total number of positive cases reached 640,589 and 29,848 people died according to figures by Johns Hopkins University at 11:45 pm IST on Saturday. The last 24 hours have seen a major spurt in the number of positive cases and deaths.

India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday (March 28) reiterated that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in India so far but the ICMR said that around 10 per cent of those who have been tested positive so far due to severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) have been found positive for the deadly virus.

Talking to ANI, ICMR scientist R Gangakhedkar said that out of 110 people, who were tested due to SARI hospitalisation, about 11 have tested positive for coornavirus.

"Also, three of these patients, who belong from Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra do not have any travel history nor any contact with an infected patient. These few cropped up cases are not the base of solid evidence for community transmission. So, it has not started in India and there is nothing to panic. People should maintain social distancing to avoid any crisis," Gangakhedkar added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), a public charitable trust. The fund has been set up so that the people who want to contribute can do so by following a few simple steps which will help the government tide over the major COVID-19 hurdle.