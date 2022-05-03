Kolkata: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at BJP, and said the current situation in the country is "not fine", thanks to the "politics of isolation".

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road in Kolkata, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future. "The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," she said.

Around 14,000 people had gathered for the Eid prayer on Red Road. Addressing them, Banerjee assured them that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr. He hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the "spirit of togetherness and brotherhood" in the country. Taking to his official Twitter account, the prime minister said, "May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity."

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with `Iftar` in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

(With ANI inputs)