Has political interference in officers' transfer, postings increased in Maharashtra?

MUMBAI: Fresh allegations of rigging in the transfer of range officers in Forest Ministry have come up against ministers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

According to information shared by sources to Zee News, several forest range officers have transferred on the recommendations of VIP leaders and ministers of Shiv Sena and ministry under Sanjay Rathore, in a clear violation of rules.

Sources further added that on July 27, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole recommended three Range Forest officers for transfer to Bhandara and Gondia districts. At the same time, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also recommended four Range Forest officers for posting in Wardha, Narkhed and Nagpur districts.

Sources claim that despite the instructions of Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore, when Additional Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava did not issue transfer orders as per these recommendations, he was removed from his post.

When contacted, there was no response from Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore on the matter.

It is worth noting that recently Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil demanded a CID inquiry against the Aghadi government over transfer scams. Patil alleged that ministers in the MVA government charge a hefty amount from the officers in return for getting preferred postings.

Earlier, the opposition had also cornered the government over the transfer of IPS officers in the Home Ministry. Now, after these new allegations of political interference in the transfers of forest department officials, the Maharashtra government has once again landed in the dock of questions.

Live TV