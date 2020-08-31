Political leaders express condolences at Pranab Mukherjee's demise, call it ending of an era

Pranab Mukherjee, India's 13th president, Congress' troubleshooter through the decades and one of the country's most respected politicians, died on Monday after a 21-day illness and five decades in public life. He was 84.

Leaders across political parties mourned the death of Mukherjee. A quintessential party loyalist and the trusted Man Friday of three Congress prime ministers, Mukherjee remained a people's person till the end.

President Ram Nath Kovind grieving the loss said, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also said, "As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic." He shared some memorable moments with the former president.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti"

He added, "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply anguished by the demise of the former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. Pranabda epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication. His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

"Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM."

She added, "So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha."

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress said, "We are deeply pained by the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Former President of India & one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party, Shri Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered for his integrity & compassion. Our prayers are with his family, followers & the nation."

He used Twitter to communicate to the world that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10. It was his last post and his last words to the public. Demonstrating his ability to quickly adapt to situations as they arose, Mukherjee was at ease with the new mode of communication. Twitter was a platform he used often, to express his condolences on the death of leaders and friends, greet people on festivals or wish them on their birthdays.

Some politicians don't fade into the background. And so it was with the scholarly Mukherjee too. He remained a presence to contend with even after he demitted the office of president, often making headlines as he attended book launches and delivered lectures. It was a life of many firsts and accomplishments for the West Bengal-born politician, famed for his encyclopaedic memory, razor-sharp intellect and deep insights into issues.

In 1982, he became India's youngest finance minister when he was just 47. In the years that followed, he served as India's Minister for External Affairs, Defence, Finance and Commerce and was the first Indian president to have done so. Mukherjee managed the rare distinction of serving three prime ministers as a minister -- Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh ever the Congress' trusted Man Friday as it evolved over the decades.

Mukherjee was also India's only non-prime minister who was the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also leader of the Rajya Sabha from 1980-85. There were other landmarks in a remarkable political career, which started in 1969 as a Rajya Sabha member for the Bangla Congress which subsequently merged with the Congress. When he became president in 2012, Mukherjee was heading 24 of 39 GOMs (groups of ministers). Between 2004-2012, he chaired 95 GOMs.

Mukherjee was famous in political circles as a consensus builder. He inspired trust among leaders across the political spectrum, an asset that proved handy at the time of his election as president.

Mukherjee remained the UPA's chief crisis manager through its tumultuous years, starting 2004 until he became president on July 25, 2012.

Born on December 11, 1935, in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. His father, a Congress leader, endured great financial hardship and was sent to jail several times for his role in the freedom struggle.

The roots were strong and never forgotten, taking him back often from the corridors of power to his village during Durga Puja, even when he became president. Photographs of Mukherjee, performing prayers in a traditional dhoti, made it to the public domain through his years as minister and president.

In 2015, he lost his wife Suvra Mukherjee. He is survived by his two sons Indrajit and Abhijit, and daughter Sharmistha, who was by his side during important events of his presidential years. Mukherjee, who served in the Rajya Sabha for five terms and in the Lok Sabha twice and was one of India's longest-serving parliamentarians, became a member of the Congress Parliamentary Party when the Bangla Congress merged with the Congress in 1971.

Though he occupied various positions in the government, Mukherjee was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time only in 2004 when he won from West Bengal's Jangipur constituency. He had lost the previous two Lok Sabha contests -- from Malda in 1977 and Bolpur in 1980.

With his vast knowledge of post-independence political history and governance, Mukherjee remained a key figure and active participant in shaping the course of India's development. He served as a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, for 23 years until becoming president in 2012 and was often called in to troubleshoot for the party.

Mukherjee's meeting with Henry Kissinger in 2004 altered the course of Indo-US strategic partnership. In 2005, when he was defence minister, the new framework for US-India defence relations was signed. ? From 2004-2012, Mukherjee played a key role in critical decisions of the Manmohan Singh-led government on issues such as Right to Information, food security as well as the setting up of the UIDAI and the Metro Rail project.

He was also known as one of the chief architects of the post-Congress era of Indian politics, playing an active role in galvanising the outside support which the Congress offered to the United Front governments led by then prime minister H D Deve Gowda and later I K Gujral.