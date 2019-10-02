Political leaders in Jammu released from house arrest ahead of local polls

JAMMU: Political leaders, who were under house arrest in Jammu, were released on Wednesday and restrictions around them were also removed.

The decision was taken days after the schedule for Block Development Council (BDC) election was announced in September.

A security lockdown was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre took the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the state in August. The move was later ratified by the Parliament. Several politicians were put on house arrest after it, including former J&K Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah.

Those released from the house arrest by the J&K Administration are Devender Singh Rana (National Conference), Harshdev Singh (Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party), Raman Bhalla (Congress), among others.

Live TV

On Tuesday, Jamaat-e-Islaami Hind (JIH) sought the release of all political detainees to participate in the upcoming BDC elections.

Jamaat head Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said, "Any democratic process is good and panchayat elections are core to this. But for the sake of free and fair elections, all the political detainees should be set free, so that they can also participate in this process."

Elections for the 310 BDC in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24. Out of 316 blocks in the state, elections will be held in 310 blocks as there are no panchs/sarpanchs in two panchayats and no women panchs/sarpanchs in four reserved panchayats.

Members of panchayats across the state would be voting in the BDC elections to form development councils at the block level.