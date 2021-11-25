हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Political stability, peace have been established in Northeast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi-led Central government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power. 

Political stability, peace have been established in Northeast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (November 25) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power. Shah said that political stability and peace have been established in the region and it will play a huge role in the development of the region.

Addressing an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) virtually, the Union Home Minister said, "The Modi government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country."

Amit Shah said, "The Northeast region consists of 8 per cent of the Indian landmass. The Northeast region of the country is one of the 18 biodiversity hotspots in the world, which should be promoted." 

The Home Minister said, "Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country. We want to move forward with three E's-'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler'- in the region."

"Political stability and peace have been established in North East. All state govt in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. Elections in the region have also been conducted peacefully. All capital cities of northeastern states have air connectivity," Amit Shah said.

(With Agency Inputs)

