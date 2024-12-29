Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hits out at the Congress party for playing politics over the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh despite the efforts of PM Modi, who personally ensured all arrangements of cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

"There is no doubt that the late PM Dr Manmohan Singh was a most respectable personality. The Congress party started playing politics even after PM Modi's government did everything for his last rites and to pay last respects to him. It does not suit for any party to stoop to such a low level after the death of a (former) Prime Minister," Joshi said, ANI reported.

The senior BJP leader said that PM Modi personally ensured all arrangements were made to bid farewell to Manmohan Singh and alleged that Congress was still resorting to cheap politics.

"PM Modi himself took care of everything and made all the arrangements to give him the last respects," he said.

BJP's remark comes after the grand old party on Saturday intensified its attack on the Union government over the handling of the former PM's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat and called it a “total insult”.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a post on social media X and said, "The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat."

“The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community," he added.

भारत माता के महान सपूत और सिख समुदाय के पहले प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी का अंतिम संस्कार आज निगमबोध घाट पर करवाकर वर्तमान सरकार द्वारा उनका सरासर अपमान किया गया है।



एक दशक के लिए वह भारत के प्रधानमंत्री रहे, उनके दौर में देश आर्थिक महाशक्ति बना और उनकी नीतियां आज भी देश के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2024

Congress leader KC Venugopal called out and said that "shoddy arrangements" were made at the cremation of Manmohan Singh.

He added that the "monumental insult" to the former Finance Minister was "unacceptable" and that India would "never forgive" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mr Nadda and the BJP have crossed all boundaries of decency and have in fact compelled us to point out the rank hypocrisy and cheap political tricks of the BJP throughout the last two days. The shoddy arrangements and the Government's conduct at Dr. Manmohan Singh ji's cremation were deeply insulting and made it clear that the government was hell-bent on diminishing his stature for their petty political reasons," Venugopal posted on X.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.