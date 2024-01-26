Political Turmoil In Bihar: Chirag Paswan Reacts To Reports Of Nitish Kumar Joining BJP

NEW DELHI: Stating that his party is keeping a close eye on the current political situation in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said that there is definitely some stir in the state adding that it is a matter of time before the situation gets clear on whether Nitish Kumar led-JDU will realign with BJP-led-NDA.

Chirag Paswan said that as of now a lot of mixed rumours are spreading in the air and patience must be exercised till the situation in Bihar's political landscape gets clear. "LJP (Ram Vilas) is keeping a close eye on the current situation. There are a lot of possibilities. Not right to answer anything on a hypothetical basis. So need to wait and let the situation become clear. Afterwards, we can tell our stand," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

When asked about the BJP leader's Gyanendra Singh remarks that "change is certain" and "PM Modi likes Nitish Kumar", Chirag Paswan said," I don't know if it is their' (BJP) official line. All I want to say is irrespective of that in the current situation NDA is very strong. Even today, NDA can win all 40 seats in Bihar. I don't know whether Nitish Kumar will rejoin NDA or not."

On RJD leader Manoj Jha's remarks that there is no rift between his party and JDU, Chirag Paswan said that it is a matter of time and the situation in Bihar will get clear soon. "See this is what exactly I am saying, there are very mixed rumours, possibilities. If we start commenting on every speculation then a lot of confusion will happen. It is a matter of time and the situation in Bihar will get clear soon," he said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) stated that the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is in touch with him regarding the strategies for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. "I have met Home Minister Amit Shah quite a lot recently. The top leadership of BJP is in touch with me not only about the Bihar situation but election strategies for the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

When asked about his party's stand over JDU rejoining the BJP-led NDA, Paswan said, "I am not a future teller, what I feel is there is definitely some stir in Bihar. We have seen these things previously. We will discuss about it after the situation gets cleared in the next two to four days." Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Chief and ally of the INDIA bloc said that there is "no sign" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the opposition alliance returning to the NDA.

Yadav also expressed his hope that Nitish will strengthen the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led central government in the upcoming general elections."There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Yadav said. Nitish Kumar defeated the BJP in the 2015 assembly elections, in alliance with the RJD. However, two years later, he dumped Lalu Yadav's party and joined the NDA.

Sushil Modi was Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in Bihar in 2022, before Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar severed ties with the ally BJP and partnered with the RJD and the Congress again.

Armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) Kumar quit the BJP in August 2022 and stripped the party out of power.