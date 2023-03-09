topStoriesenglish2581793
NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA

'Politics Of Jail vs Politics Of Education': Arvind Kejriwal Shares Manish Sisodia's Open Letter From Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all costs by slapping false cases."

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre after ED arrested Manish Sisodia
  • He also shared a letter that he said was written by Manish Sisodia from jail
  • Sisodia was arrested for the second time after his initial arrest in the case by the CBI on Feb 26

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi excise policy case. Former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was arrested for the second time after his initial arrest in the case by the CBI on February 26. The hearing for Sisodia's bail plea was scheduled to be for Friday (March 10).

Reacting to the recent developments in the case, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "First, Manish was arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence and no money was found during the raids. Tomorrow there is a bail hearing. He would have been released tomorrow. So ED arrested him today. They have only one aim -- to keep Manish inside at all costs by slapping false cases. People are watching. They will reply."

Later, he also shared a letter that he claimed was written by Manish Sisodia from jail. 

Kejriwal shared a quote from the letter in Hindi that read, "BJP does politics of putting people in jail, we are doing politics of educating children. It is easy to send to jail, very difficult to teach children. The nation will progress through education, not by sending to jail."

Sisodia was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail

Much like the CBI, the ED claimed that Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies during the questioning and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia was taken into judicial custody by the CBI on February 26 due to suspected involvement in corrupt practices related to the creation and execution of the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which has since been cancelled. 

