MAHARASHTRA POLLS 2024

Poll Body Transfers Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla Amid Opposition’s ‘Bias’ Allegations

EC directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. 

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 12:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Poll Body Transfers Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla Amid Opposition’s ‘Bias’ Allegations Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress, sources said. 

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, the sources said. 

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20. 

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan while carrying out their duties. 

On October 29, Kumar had expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked DGP Shukla to ensure a strict clampdown on such incidents. 

The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique led to a political furore. He was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12.

