Polling begins for Jammu and Kashmir BDC elections

Srinagar: Voting for Block Development Council (BDC) polls on 310 blocks in Jammu and Kashmir began on Thursday, amid tight security. The BDC elections are taking place for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status given under Article 370 in August.

In the polls, 1,065 candidates are in the fray across 310 blocks. The counting of votes will also take place later in the day. Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are boycotting the BDC elections.

The highest number of 101 candidates filed nominations from Kupwara district, followed by nearby Baramulla (90), Jammu (82), Rajouri (76), Doda (74), Kathua (72) Udhampur and Budgam (58), Anantnag (55), Kishtwar (44), Ramban (43) and Reasi (39).

While Leh and Kargil districts together accounted for 36 and 38 candidates, respectively, Shopian district in south Kashmir has the lowest number of only four candidates.In total there are 26,629 electors, of which 8,313 are females and 18,316 male for all 316 blocks across the 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said, adding that the ballot boxes will be used during the polls as the election shall be held through a secret ballot.