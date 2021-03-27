Polling for West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections phase 1 begins

New Delhi: The first phase of voting begins for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections 2021 with over 1.54 crore registered voters having a chance to exercise their right to vote. In West Bengal, voting will be held for 30 seats while in Assam over 47 seats are going to polls in the first phase of assembly elections.

In West Bengal, the first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women. In the first round all of Purulia and Jhargram's constituencies, as well as those from Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray from 47 seats, out of which 42 seats are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats are from central Assam's Nagaon district going to polls in the first phase.

ALSO READ: For live updates on West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections phase 1

Earlier, on Friday (March 26), ahead of the first phase of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, a blast occurred at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the Joypur area of Bankura district. Over five people were injured in the blast at the TMC office, who were then taken to a hospital in Hooghly.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. Polling in the remaining seven phases will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). Results will be declared on May 2.

In Assam, elections will be held in three phases. The date of the remaining two polls is April 1 and April 6. 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls in the second phase and 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls in the third phase.

Live TV