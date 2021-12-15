हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air pollution

Pollution update: Air quality in Delhi, Noida in 'very poor' category

With AQI at 344 in Noida and 346 in Delhi, the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' quality. Gurgaon fared slightly better, slipping to the 'poor' category with AQI 269.

Pollution update: Air quality in Delhi, Noida in &#039;very poor&#039; category
Pic courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Clean air continues to be a distant dream in the national capital region. Today, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'very poor' quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 346 at 7:20 am.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 at 7:20 am stands at 'very poor' category, while the PM 10 stands at 'poor' category. With AQI at 344, the air quality in Noida too remains in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting on Monday (December 12), the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

The government will review the construction ban on December 16, Rai told reporters after a meeting with officials of the departments concerned.  The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centres for students of Class 6 and above, and in colleges. For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.

Meanwhile, earlier in a bulletin, SAFAR, while mentioning that winds are likely to be low to moderate till today (Dec 14) had added, "From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air pollutionNCRPM 2.5
Next
Story

Omicron threat: 'Vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations', says COVID task force chief VK Paul

Must Watch

PT4M16S

DNA: Why is there objection to PM's picture on vaccination certificate?