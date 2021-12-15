Pollution update: Air quality in Delhi, Noida in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: Clean air continues to be a distant dream in the national capital region. Today, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'very poor' quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 346 at 7:20 am.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 at 7:20 am stands at 'very poor' category, while the PM 10 stands at 'poor' category. With AQI at 344, the air quality in Noida too remains in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting on Monday (December 12), the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

The government will review the construction ban on December 16, Rai told reporters after a meeting with officials of the departments concerned. The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centres for students of Class 6 and above, and in colleges. For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.

Meanwhile, earlier in a bulletin, SAFAR, while mentioning that winds are likely to be low to moderate till today (Dec 14) had added, "From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

