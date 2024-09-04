Advertisement
POOJA KHEDKAR

Puja Khedkar Case: Crime Branch Exposes Fake Disability Certificate Scam

Further investigation revealed that the claim of these certificates being issued from Maharashtra was entirely fabricated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a significant development in the Pooja Khedkar case, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has revealed that the disability certificates submitted by Khedkar during the Civil Services Examinations in 2022 and 2023 were fraudulent. This information was disclosed in a status report filed by the Crime Branch in the Delhi High Court.

According to the report, Pooja Khedkar not only used fake certificates but also altered her name on these documents. Further investigation revealed that the claim of these certificates being issued from Maharashtra was entirely fabricated.

