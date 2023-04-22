Poonch Terror Attack: Army Truck Was Carrying Iftar Food; Villagers Refuse To Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr

The Army truck that was ambushed in the terrorist attack in Poonch district on Thursday was taking fruits and other items to the Sangiote village in Jammu and Kashmir for Iftar to be organised by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit. The event was scheduled to be held at 7pm but instead of happiness, what greeted the villagers was the sad news of the demise of five soldiers. While five soldiers were killed, one was critically injured in the terror attack. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

According to an Indian Express report, the truck was carrying materials from the Rashtriya Rifles's Balakote headquarters. It was going to the Sangiote village having a population of around 4,000. Mukhtiaz Khan, the village sarpanch, who was also to take part in the iftar, said that the residents won't celebrate Eid and will only offer namaz. The villagers have refused to celebrate Eid following the demise of the soldiers.

A dozen people were detained by the police for questioning in connection with the attack. The MI helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service in a massive manhunt for the perpetrators. According to the PTI, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh along with Additional Director General police Mukesh Singh was camping in neighbouring Rajouri district to oversee the investigation. The two officers also visited the site. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team headed by a Deputy Inspector General rank officer was also present as the agency is likely to take over the case.

Initial reports suggest the presence of around five terrorists and the army truck is believed to have been attacked from three different sides, reported PTI. After the ambush, the terrorists possibly used grenades as well as sticky bombs that set the vehicle ablaze. The officials said those who executed the attack are believed to have been present in Rajouri and Poonch for more than one year and had adequate knowledge of the terrain which is quite tough. The area is a hot bed of Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF) as its 'commander' Rafiq Ahmed alias Rafiq Nayi, who is a resident of the area, they added.