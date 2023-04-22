Abdullah Slams Govt Response To Killing Of 5 Jawans, Says 'Stop Harassing...'

Srinagar: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asked the government to stop ‘harassing’ people in Poonch for their failures in preventing such attacks. Abdullah said innocent people should not be harassed during the operation that has been started in the Poonch district of Jammu region after a terror attack killed five army personnel. "People are being detained and subject to thrashing in the name of security which is totally wrong", Abdullah said. Pertinently, five army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch two days back. After the attack, security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area to nab the terrorists responsible for the attack. Farooq Abdullah offered Eid prayers at Hazratbal Srinagar, and while speaking to reporters said that innocent people are being arrested and then tortured. “It is their (govt’s) fault. Don’t arrest innocent people in Poonch. It should be stopped,” he said.



In response to a question, Farooq Abdullah expressed regret for not allowing Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar. He said “It shouldn’t have happened at first place. Even Mirwaiz Umar Farooq should be released and allowed to give sermons from the pulpit so that people can benefit from his sermons".

Srinagar, J&K | Now that the investigation has started with regard to the Poonch terror attack, they should not arrest innocent people. I know that they will put the blame on innocent people, so I don’t want the innocent people to suffer: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/bm6CqvjSC6 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Poonch Search Ops Enter Third Day, Many Detained

Meanwhile, Security forces have detained many persons in connection with the investigation of a case involving Thursday’s terror attack on an army vehicle on the national highway in Poonch. On the other hand, the search operation launched in the area entered the third day with more teams of the army and police being deployed.

Vehicular movement on the national highway 144-A, which connects Jammu with Rajouri and Poonch districts, has also been kept suspended on the 25-kilometre stretch from Bhimber Gali to Bhata Dhurian. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh as well as a high-level NIA team examined the site and reviewed the overall circumstances.

Army on Friday also held a wreath-laying ceremony for five soldiers who lost their lives. The wreath laying was held in Army's General Hospital Rajouri. Senior officers from the army, police and civil administration also offered tributes to these soldiers.