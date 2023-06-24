Popular IAS Ria Dabi Gets Married To IPS Manish Kumar: PICS And Other Details Here

Rajasthan News: Popular IAS officer Ria Dabi, the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi, has tied knot with IPS officer Manish Kumar, Zee Rajasthan has reported quoting sources. According to the report, Ria Dabi got married earlier this year in April. Her husband, Manish Kumar, is an IPS officer, belonging to the Maharashtra cadre. Following their marriage, IPS Manish Kumar has been transferred to Rajasthan. Both Ria Dabi and her husband are officers from the 2021 batch.

Ria Dabi's Marriage with IPS Officer

Social Event Likely in the Coming Days

Due to limited time availability during their wedding, no grand ceremony or social event took place. However, it is expected that a significant social event will be organized in the upcoming days, where relatives, friends, and several high-ranking officials may attend.

About Ria Dabi

Ria Dabi, aged 23, is an IAS officer and secured the 15th All India Rank in the UPSC examination. She completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Soon after completing her graduation, Ria began her preparations for the UPSC examination. In 2020, she appeared for the UPSC exam and successfully cleared it on her first attempt.

Background of Ria Dabi

Ria Dabi was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and moved to Delhi with her family when she was in 7th grade. Her parents have also cracked the UPSC Indian Engineering Services Exam. Ria's inspiration to pursue the UPSC examination came when she heard about her elder sister Tina Dabi's success in the same field. Tina Dabi is currently serving as a collector in Jaisalmer. Following in her sister's footsteps, Ria decided to appear for the UPSC exam and secured an impressive 15th rank.

Ria Dabi is not only an accomplished IAS officer but also an actress and former Indian model, showcasing her multi-faceted talent.