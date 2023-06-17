Popular IPS Simala Prasad: Did Bollywood Movies, Then Cracked UPSC In 1st Attempt

Qualifying for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam and completing IPS officer training are no ordinary feats. However, IPS officer Simala Prasad, hailing from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, achieved both milestones. Not only that, she also made a name for herself in Bollywood films.

A Unique Journey for an IPS Officer

Working in Bollywood films is quite a challenging task for an IPS officer, but Simala Prasad, a 2010 batch IPS officer, succeeded in doing so. Simala Prasad, an actress, is a strict and courageous police officer for criminals. Yet, she maintains a warm connection with the general public. Let's find out more about IPS officer Simala Prasad.

A Childhood Passion for Dance and Acting

Simala Prasad was born on October 8, 1980, in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Since childhood, she had a passion for dance and acting. During her school days, she actively participated in dance and acting programs. She also worked in several plays during her school and college days. Her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, is a renowned 1975 batch IAS officer, former vice-chancellor of two universities, and a former Member of Parliament from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, from 2014 to 2019. Her mother, Meharunnisa Parvej, is a well-known writer.

Academic Excellence: Winning a Gold Medal and Qualifying MP PSC

Simala Prasad received her early education at St. Joseph Co-ed School. She then completed her Bachelor of Commerce from Student for Excellence (IEHE) and a postgraduate degree in Sociology from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. She topped the exams and was awarded a gold medal. After that, Simala qualified for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) exam.

An Inspiring Journey

Simala Prasad's journey from Bollywood films to cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt is truly remarkable. Her unique blend of talent, dedication, and commitment has made her an inspiration for aspiring officers and actors alike.