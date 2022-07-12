While there is a demand for making laws for population control in the country, politics has also intensified on it. BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has advised people to change mindset by tweeting on this matter. He has written by tweeting that, "the big population explosion is not a danger for any religion, it is a danger for the country, it is not fair to associate it with caste and religion."

Population Row: Yogi Adityanath's Remark

Let us inform that earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also given his statement on population control. He had said that along with population control, there is also a need to create demographic balance. Family planning should be taken care of but the situation of demographic imbalance should not arise. For this every sect, religion, class, sect should be equally linked with the efforts of population stabilization. In a function on World Population Day, the CM said on Monday that in the efforts of population control, it should not happen that the rate of increase of population of any one section should be high and those who are indigenous people, their population should be stabilized and awareness efforts on them be controlled. In countries which have more population, the demographic imbalance becomes a matter of concern because there is an adverse effect on religious demographics, then after a time there is chaos. Therefore, efforts for population stabilization should involve all sections equally.

Population Row: Giriraj Singh's Statement

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed concern that in the last three decades, India has lagged behind China in the pace of economic progress. But in terms of the pace of population growth, it has overtaken the neighboring country. Singh said that we have limited resources. There is also a need to curb the perverted mentality that produces ten children. He said that the demon of increasing population is stopping India from becoming a super power.