'Population Surged During Congress Regime Due To Lack Of Electricity': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Makes Bizarre Claim

Hubli: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday made a controversial statement on Congress and said that the population increased during its regime because there was lack of electricity. Addressing BJP's Vijay Sankalpa Yatra at Bellur in Hassan district, Joshi said, "Congress gave less electricity during their regime. The population increased during the congress regime because they couldn't give electricity properly." Earlier on Tuesday, he had said that Congress has lost its mental balance due to being out of power for a long time. Prahlad Joshi also targeted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He had said that Rahul Gandhi said that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament, and when he was speaking in Parliament, he was making allegations without any facts. When he was asked about the authenticity, he did not give any basis. It is very unfortunate to level such allegations against the Speaker and the Chairman.

Hassan, Karnataka | Congress gave less electricity during their regime. The population increased during the congress regime because they couldn't give electricity properly: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/Su8HOHGMeT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Prahlad Joshi, the minister of union parliamentary affairs, also attacked the Congress harshly on corruption. He claimed that the Congress party lacks the moral authority to discuss corruption. He is the nation's bloodsucker when it comes to corruption. The party has engaged in numerous shady business dealings, dating back to Jawaharlal Nehru and up till Manmohan Singh.

According to Prahlad Joshi, the state administration deserves praise for the Lokayukta raids. We could have stopped the raids because we had positions of authority both at the Center and in the State, but we didn't. Whoever does wrong should be punished. Inquiry is going on. He said that Congress has violated the powers of the Lokayukta.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not getting married because he is impotent. He said that Rahul Gandhi knows that he can’t have kids that’s why he is not interested in getting married. He also cited Karnataka MLCs Manjunath to substantiate his claim on Rahul Gandhi.