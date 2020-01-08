हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ahmedabad

Porsche car owner in Ahmedabad pays fine of Rs 27.68 lakh, highest ever

Ahmedabad: A high valued luxury car in Ahmedabad was fined Rs 27. 68 lakhs on Wednesday. The Commissioner of Transport, Gujarat said that the car was detained during a routine check for not having a number plate and no valid documents.

The Porsche car was being driven without paying the intended road tax for close to two years. The Ahmedabad Police in a tweet said that this was one of the highest amount of fine levied in the country.

The tweet said: "RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever."

The traffic police seized the Porsche car, the lifetime road tax was calculated at Rs 16 lakh while remaining Rs 7.68 lakh was tax interest. A fine of Rs 4 lakh was also charged. The tax was paid at the Ahmedabad RTO office.

