Porsche car owner in Ahmedabad pays fine of Rs 27.68 lakh, highest ever

Ahmedabad: A high valued luxury car in Ahmedabad was fined Rs 27. 68 lakhs on Wednesday. The Commissioner of Transport, Gujarat said that the car was detained during a routine check for not having a number plate and no valid documents.

The Porsche car was being driven without paying the intended road tax for close to two years. The Ahmedabad Police in a tweet said that this was one of the highest amount of fine levied in the country.

The tweet said: "RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever."

RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever. #GujaratRTO #AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/xPY14vdUmW — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) January 8, 2020

The traffic police seized the Porsche car, the lifetime road tax was calculated at Rs 16 lakh while remaining Rs 7.68 lakh was tax interest. A fine of Rs 4 lakh was also charged. The tax was paid at the Ahmedabad RTO office.