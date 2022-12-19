topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIHAR

Portion of bridge collapses into Burhi Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai

No injuries were reported as there was nobody present when the bridge collapsed into the river in Begusarai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Portion of bridge collapses into Burhi Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai

New Delhi:  A portion of built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai collapsed into the river on Sunday (December 18). No injuries were reported as there was nobody present on the bridge when it fell into the river. As per ANI report, the bridge developed cracks a few days back.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?