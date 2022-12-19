Portion of bridge collapses into Burhi Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai

New Delhi: A portion of built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai collapsed into the river on Sunday (December 18). No injuries were reported as there was nobody present on the bridge when it fell into the river. As per ANI report, the bridge developed cracks a few days back.

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of a bridge that was built across Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and fell into the river yesterday. The bridge had developed cracks a few days back. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/zB7L3bAOPA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022