Post Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan changing its strategy: Intelligence report

NEW DELHI: Months after the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a major airstrike inside Pakistan's Balakot targeting terror training camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies have indicated a shift in Islamabad's strategy against India.

Fearing an attack from India in the future of greater intensity than Balakot, Pakistan is now strengthening the security of its military installations and has increased surveillance along the border.

The sudden and precise targeting of terror camps by the IAF had caught Pakistan completely off-guard and increased pressure on its armed forces to retaliate, especially after its Air Force' failed response to the Balakot airstrikes.

Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI and its armed forces have been deliberating for several months as to what should be their response to India in case such a Balakot like strike takes place in future.

With the Balakot airstrike, India has indicated a strategic shift in its long-standing ''doctrine of restraint'' which also opened up space for riskier Indian retaliation against Pulwama-like terror attacks in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Live TV

Inputs gathered by the Indian intelligence agencies and also accessed by the Zee Media have indicated that Pakistan has started to plug-in gaps in its front line of defence and increased surveillance along the border.

According to intelligence reports, Pakistan has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to foil any retaliatory attack by the Indian armed forces in future.

Pakistan has also fast-tracked the long-delayed acquisition of modern warfare systems and advanced radars, which it wants to install along the border for better surveillance.

This assumes significance since the Pakistan Air Force had miserably failed to detect the presence of the Indian fighter jets as their surveillance system had been jammed by the IAF during the Balakot airstrikes.

Ahead of the Balakot airstrikes, the IAF jets, mounted with electronic warfare (EW) system, had jammed the Pakistani radars.

In view of its failure, Pakistan has now decided to increase the number of drones in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) so that they can increase the surveillance on the international border including the Line of Control and monitor situation the real time.

Among other measures, the ISI has instructed the terror camps active in PoK to avoid open display of weapons and stay away from the Line of Control (LoC) in order to avoid detection by the Indian agencies.

Several pro-Pakistan terror outfits have been clearly ordered to tell their cadres to wear Pakistani Army fatigues and not to venture out of their training camps without wearing them.

This has been done to avoid detection by the Indian drones and the satellite imagery being used to keep a hawk's eye on the border movement.

In view of rising international pressure, especially after the UN declared Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the Pakistan Army has asked the terror operators to keep a low profile for some time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ISI is also facilitating meetings between various terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Taliban and the ISIS militia fighters so as to build a consortium of terrorists, which can be used for launching terrorist attacks in India.

A baffled Pakistan has also fallen back on its trusted ally China after the Balakot airstrikes by India, the intelligence agencies have warned. Islamabad has decided to deploy Chinese made ground-to-air (SAM) missiles for air defence of its military bases.

As per the latest intelligence reports, Pakistan has decided to deploy Chinese made LY-80, a medium range surface to air missile. China has also reportedly agreed to sell long-range technically-advanced drones 'Rainbow' to Pakistan.

Rattled by the IAF strikes, Pakistan has decided to procure Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Rainbow CH-4 and CH5 to further strengthen its border defence mechanism.

After the global ban on Jaish and its founder Maulana Masood Azhar, Pakistan's spy has started efforts to create a new terror outfit (Jaish-E-Mutqi) having its base near Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

New terror training camps have been set up in North Waziristan's Miranshah, which is some 60 kilometres from Afghanistan, the intelligence agencies have warned.

What is of grave concern, Pakistan's ISI has been trying to use Nepal as a transit point for terrorists to execute its anti-Indian agenda.