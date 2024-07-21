Advertisement
AMIT SHAH

Uddhav Thackeray Is Leader Of ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club’; Sharad Pawar Is Corruption ‘Saragana’: Amit Shah In Maharashtra

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, labeling him as the head of the 'Aurangzeb Fan Club.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 09:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uddhav Thackeray Is Leader Of ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club’; Sharad Pawar Is Corruption ‘Saragana’: Amit Shah In Maharashtra Picture source: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, labeling him as the head of the 'Aurangzeb Fan Club.' Shah also criticized NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, calling him the ‘sargana’ (ringleader) who has entrenched corruption in the country. 

Shah accused Thackeray of consistently aligning with questionable figures, saying, "Who is the Aurangzeb fan club? Those who serve biryani to (26/11 terror attack convict) Kasab, those who seek pardon for Yakub Memon, those who give (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award and those who support the (banned Islamist outfit) PFI. Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of sitting with these people.” 

He asserted that this ‘Aurangzeb fan club’ cannot secure this country. “Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can ensure the country's safety. The BJP is the only party capable of securing Maharashtra,” Home Minister added. 

This isn't the first instance of Shah publicly criticizing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. During the Lok Sabha elections, he accused Thackeray of abandoning ideology in favor of power. 

In a harsh speech, Shah also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his "arrogance" despite the Congress party's repeated losses in the Lok Sabha elections. 

This is Amit Shah's first visit to Maharashtra following the BJP's significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the party's seat count dropped from 23 in 2019 to just 9.

