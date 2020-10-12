हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Post office recruitment

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1029 posts; check eligibility, fee and last date

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Those candidates who are interested in the vacancy details should go through the notification in detail and then only submit their online application as per the eligibility criteria. 

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1029 posts; check eligibility, fee and last date
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Indian Postal Department's Maharashtra circle has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1371 posts. Of these vacant posts, the maximum number of 1029 posts belongs to postmen, while 327 posts are of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and the rest 15 positions are of Mail guard.

Those candidates who are interested in the vacancy details should go through the notification in detail and then only submit their online application as per the eligibility criteria. Interested can submit their application at Maharashtra circle's official website-https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ on or before November 10. 2020.

The notification for said posts was released on September 29 and the process of online application was expected to begin from October 5, but the Maharashtra Postal Circle later informed through another notice on October 7 that the candidates would be able to submit their online application from October 12 from 10 am. 

The last date for submission of applications for these posts is November 10 at 11.59 pm. 

At the same time, the process of recruitment of 634 Gramin Dak Sevaks in Himachal Postal Circle and 19 Skilled Artisans in Kolkata Mail Motor Service is already underway.

The qualification for the posts of Postman and Mailguard, candidates need to be 12th pass from recognized education board. They should also possess a working knowledge of computers, and their age limit should be between 18 to 27 years on November 3,  2020.

For the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts, the candidate needs to be 10th pass from recognized education board. They also need to possess a working knowledge of computers and their age should be from 18 to 27 years on November 3, 2020.

Salary:

1. Postman/Mail Guard: Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees), Pay LeveF3 (Rs 21,700-69,100)

2. Multi Tasking Staff (NTS): Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees), Pay LeveFl (Rs 18,000-56,900)

Selection: Candidates for Postman, MTS, and Mailguard posts would be selected on the basis of the Computer Based Test.

Application and Exam Fee: The candidates need to submit an online application fee of Rs 100, while the Exam Fee of Rs 400 would be taken per exam from all-male applicants belonging to the category of UR/OBC/EWS/Trans-man. 

Meanwhile, female/trans-woman applicants, all SC/ST applicants, and all PwD applicants need not pay any fee.

