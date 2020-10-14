Post office recruitment 2020: Check these vacant positions in Maharashtra Circle; here's how to apply

New Delhi: Indian Postal department's Maharashtra Circle has invited applications for 1371 vacant positions of Postman (PM)/ Mail Guard (MG) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at its official website-https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ on or before November 10, 2020.

Of these posts, 1029 belong to Postman Post, 15 to Mailguard, and the rest of 327 for MTS in different districts of Maharashtra Postal Circle. Interested candidates must visit the official website prior to the submission of their applications.

The candidates should know that the starting date of application is October 12, while the last date for the application is November 11, 2020.

Maharashtra Postal Circle vacancy details are: Total posts - 1371; Postman - 1029 Posts; Mail Guard - 15 Posts; MTS (Administrative Officer)- 32 Posts; and MTS (Sub Ordinate Office) - 295 Posts.

The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts:

1. Basic Registration: To register First time, click on "New User" on https: //dopmah20.onlineapDlicationform.oro/MHPOST and fill details after reading the instructions

2. Detailed Registration: This is for submitting further details such as Posts applying for, Personal Details, Educational qualification, and other details. Also for uploading recent Photo, Signature, other requisite Documents in prescribed file format, and for making payment of an application fee.

Educational qualification:

1. For Postman and Mail Guard posts, candidates should be 12th pass from a recognized Board. They should have studied and passed the Marathi language at least up to 10th standard and for selection in Goa State, they need to have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language at least up to 10th standard. They should also have a working knowledge of computers as they have to qualify Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on the computer).

2. For MTS posts, candidates should be 10th standard pass from recognized education board. They should have studied and passed the Marathi language at least up to 10th standard and for selection in Goa, the applicants should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language at least up to 10th standard. They also need to have a working knowledge of Computers so that they should qualify for Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on the computer).

The selection process for the posts of Postman, MTS, and Mailguard Posts will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test.