Signboards prohibiting the entry of outsiders have been put up by villagers in several areas of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district at the entrances of their villages. Earlier, the signboards banned the entry of "non-Hindus" but have been now put up to prohibit outsiders from entering the villages. The boards were put up mainly by local pro-Hindutva outfits such as Bhairav Sena, according to an Indian Express report.

“Warning: Non-Hindus/ Rohingya Muslims and hawkers are prohibited from roaming in the village and doing business. If caught anywhere in the village, punitive and legal action will be taken,” the board read, as per the report.

According to locals, boards have been put up to prevent unknown individuals and unfamiliar vendors from entering, following incidents of theft in the villages.

A resident of Fata village said locals installed these signboards around 20–25 days ago after reports of outsiders being involved in thefts at temples and homes. Such signboards have been put up in villages such as Sirsi, Rampur-Nyalsu, and others.

The signboards initially called for a ban on "non-Hindus," but the phrasing was later changed to "ban on outsiders" after intervention by police, according to villagers.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabodh Ghildiyal said that no one would be allowed to disrupt social harmony. "As soon as the police were made aware, we took the necessary action and had these signboards removed. If such incidents occur again, we will act. No religiously-biased signboards will be permitted,” he said.

Recently, in the Nandnagar area of Chamoli district, tensions erupted after a minor girl alleged that a man from another community, working as a barber, made obscene gestures at her.

After the matter came to light, protests were triggered, and locals made attempts to target shops of the other community.

Following the incident, members of the barber's community met Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, alleging discrimination. This prompted the Rudraprayag police to take action in this matter.

(With PTI Inputs)