Postpone all offline exams scheduled for this month: Education Ministry to centrally-funded institutions

New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Monday (May 3) dirceted all IITs, IIITs and other CFTIs to postpone all offline exams scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021. The ministry, however, observed that scheduled online examinations can go as per the schedule. The government will once again review the decision in the first week of June 2021, and convey its decision to various institutions, depending on the prevailing situation of COVID 19 in the country.

A recent tweet from ANI reads, "Due to the second wave of #COVID19, the Ministry of Education urged for postponement of all offline examinations scheduled in May. The Online examinations, etc. may, however, continue Ministry of Education".

The Education Ministry further added that educational institutions must ensure to provide immediate assistance to anybody from campus, if needed. "All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision of the Education Ministry of India will surely help to check the spread of the COVID 19 situation in the country.

So far, several institutions, universities, schools and colleges have announced cancellation and postponement of their exams in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic in the country.