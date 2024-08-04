‘Power, Stature Not Permanent...’: Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Friendly’ Advice To New Rajasthan BJP President

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore officially assumed the role of President of the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a ceremony on Saturday in Jaipur. During the event, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s remarks raised eyebrows as she subtly commented on the ‘power,’ and'stature’ and how they are not permanent. However, she expressed confidence in Rathore’s leadership capabilities.

“Politics is another name for ups and downs. Everyone must go through this phase. Everyone needs to pay attention to their position and status. Position and stature are not permanent, but if you do good work, then people will remember it, and your status will remain,” the former CM asserted.

From the stage, Raje told Madan Rathore that the new state president needs to take everyone along, a difficult task in which many have failed. She further expressed confidence that he would fulfill this responsibility well.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje says, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President J.P. Nadda as well as the entire central leadership for giving this responsibility to Madan Rathore... I am confident that Madan… pic.twitter.com/mI7NLwN92O — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2024

The event was attended by prominent party figures, including former President CP Joshi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, and Diya Kumari, among others.

Raje continued her address and said that she has worked with Madan Rathore and is familiar with his work style. She expressed confidence that Rathore would remain humble in his new position and would treat everyone with respect and care. Raje emphasized that the party needed a leader like him.

After a long hiatus, Raje was seen in an active role within state politics, attracting significant attention. Her remarks on factionalism within the party and the responsibilities of leaders are particularly noteworthy, given her stature as a former Chief Minister.