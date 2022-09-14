Power subsidy in Delhi only for those who opt for it from today; Know how to apply for it before 30 Sept

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government has taken a big decision related to the subsidised electricity bill in Delhi. The Delhi government has mandated a form to be filled out by the residents to avail the subsidy. Till now the Delhi government has been giving 200 units of electricity free of cost in Delhi. The consumers will have both online and offline option methods to opt for power subsidy from September 14 onwards. CM Kejriwal announced that only domestic consumers will get this benefit and those who wished to avail this subsidy must apply before September 30.

दिल्ली में अब उन्हीं लोगों को सब्सिडी मिलेगी जो अप्लाई करेंगे



बिजली बिल के साथ एक फॉर्म आएगा। फॉर्म भरकर बिजली दफ़्तर में जमा करवा दें, या फिर 7011311111 पर मिस कॉल दें, आपके वाट्सएप पर एक फॉर्म आएगा, उसे भर दें। 3 दिन के अंदर रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाएगा और आपकी फ्री बिजली जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/1jXQdk210p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2022

In a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that many people wanted to give up the power subsidy in the city. Considering this the Delhi government had taken a decision a few months ago that those who want electricity subsidy will have to apply and now the application is starting today.

HOW TO APPLY FOR POWER SUBSIDY IN DELHI

To apply for the continuation of subsidy on the electricity bill, the Delhi government has issued mobile number 70113111111.

Consumers can give a missed call on 70113111111, following which they will receive a form on Whatsapp that they can fill to apply.

Consumers can also receive the form by sending a text message ‘hi’…and they will receive opt-in form for subsidy.

The registration will be done within 3 days of filling the form and the subsidy will continue.

Applications can be made till 31 October

This process is starting today and will continue till October 31. Those who apply by October 31 will continue to get subsidies on bills from next month. But those who apply in November will have to pay the complete bill for October.