Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in a subtle critique aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggested that the BJP's self-proclaimed strong leaders are struggling to hold accountable the individual responsible for their electoral setback in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections. During a heated debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Yadav engaged in multiple exchanges with the members of the treasury benches.

Yadav referenced a video circulating on social media that allegedly showed Chief Minister Adityanath failing to greet Prime Minister Modi at a meeting in Delhi. This video, however, has been debunked by several fact-checkers who confirmed that Adityanath did indeed greet the Prime Minister.

"Those who used to call themselves very powerful are not able to remove the person who caused their defeat," Yadav said, hinting at certain reports claiming that the BJP was looking to change the chief minister following the poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Questioning the stability of the BJP-led NDA regime, Yadav also said this is not a government that will run smoothly but the one which is bound to fall. "Ye chalne wali sarkar nahi hai girne wali sarkar hai... (This government is not one that will endure, it is one that will fall)," he added.

Addressing his party's position on the Agnipath scheme, Yadav declared that the Samajwadi Party would abolish the program should they come into power, asserting that the concept of 'Agniveer' is incompatible with their ideology.

In the latest Lok Sabha elections, the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, known as the INDIA bloc, secured 43 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP-led NDA won 36 seats—a significant decrease from their 64-seat victory in 2019.