Powers being 'seized' by a section, may lead to 'presidential' form of govt: Mamata Banerjee; BJP responds

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (October 30, 2022) said that the democratic powers are being "seized" by a "section of people" and said that it may lead to a presidential form of government in the country. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo urged the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of the country remains intact. She also urged the judiciary and leaders in different fields to "save democracy" and said that if this trend continues, then a day will come when a presidential form of government will be brought in the country. Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she implied that the ruling party was behind the move.

"All the democratic powers are being seized by a section of people; this might be going on for (bringing in) a presidential form of government " Mamata, who was the chief guest at the convocation, said.

She also claimed that people were being harassed "unnecessarily".

Chief Justice of India, Justice UU Lalit, who is the chancellor of the university, was also present on the occasion.

We have the highest regard for our judiciary - Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial



We believe that the role of the Judiciary is of utmost importance in addressing the grievances of people and in restoring peace, freedom of Speech, and liberty. pic.twitter.com/EtmCoM9vfF — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 30, 2022

It is noteworthy that the West Bengal CM has tussled with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on several occasions over the powers of the state and the central government.

Claiming that at present people are "crying behind closed doors", Banerjee said that she believes that the judiciary has to act as their saviour.

She came down on the fourth pillar accusing it of conducting media trials in different matters and accusations are being made against persons even before the judiciary can deliver its verdict.

"Our only prestige is our respect ... It cannot come back if it is taken away," she said.

Pointing out that when people lose hope in every other avenue, they go to courts to seek justice, Banerjee urged the new law graduates to uphold the tenets of law and justice.

Judiciary is of the people, by the people, and for the people.



May our young generation, our budding lawyers, and Judges understand the significance of the independent Judiciary and uphold the values of impartiality and free thinking while serving JUSTICE to people. pic.twitter.com/7IDBmeGBzw — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 30, 2022

Our youth is our future & to preserve the sanctity of the Judiciary is their duty.



Be bold, be brave, be constructive, be punctual & be devoted - Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial at the Convocation of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/wUecLxu6ae — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 30, 2022

BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee

Hitting back at Mamata Banerjee, Union Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "usurping the rule of law" in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary.

"Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges," Rijiju tweeted past midnight.

He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.'

"And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," Rijiju said.

Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the Judges.

They have established ‘Rule by TMC law’ usurping the "Rule of Law". And Democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal. https://t.co/wFzhhmyA5W — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 30, 2022

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also attacked Mamata and alleged that the West Bengal chief minister does not know what democracy is.

He said that saffron party workers are being heckled and beaten in different parts of the state.

"People of Bengal are seeing for the last 11-12 years how the democratic system has been hijacked in the state," he added.

(With agency inputs)