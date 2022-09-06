PowerSutra: Redefining the concept of Power Dressing at workplaces

Most of us must have heard the dialogue “Mhari choriya choro se Kam hai ke” from the Hindi blockbuster movie-Dangal. The dialogue loosely translates into “Are our girls any less than the boys” and was in reference to the girls taking up the sport of Wrestling in the movie. However, the dialogue is not just limited to the film and wrestling but has become a reality from the reel world to the real world. Women today have started acting up across every sector, be it becoming a Pilot, running a successful business, or reaching some top-level managerial positions in giant corporate houses. Dedication, sincerity, and the zeal to make it big are a few virtues that define success however when it comes to shaping or redefining someone’s personality, Outfits or Clothing is an aspect that cannot be ignored, specifically in a Business or a Corporate world.

Whether one likes to accept or argue, the fact remains that your colleagues and other people would take you seriously if you are dressed sensibly and know how to carry yourself. Additionally, top-quality, well-tailored and comfortable outfits also help you feel more powerful and provide you with the much-need confidence to take on challenges at work as well as in your personal life. Understanding this and with an aim to provide people with premium bespoke business outfits, Dr Pooja M incepted PowerSutra, a woman apparel brand.

It is 2022 and India is rapidly inching toward becoming a global superpower. Women across India have a significant role to play. Unlike the old traditional time, a working woman today is considered a symbol of power and independence. The ability to call shorts and be financially independent is something that today’s women aspire for. Not just the time and situation have seen a shift but it is also the workwear that has also drastically changed. Gone are the days when women used to wear traditional clothes like sarees with high collars and full-sleeve blouses at their workplaces. Today, women are more liberated than ever and with this liberation, there has been a massive shift in workwear fashion.

Fashion today is not merely about wearing trendy and stylish clothes but in the true sense, it is also about comfort. This is the era of Power Dressing as more and more women have started to be more comfortable at their offices. Workwear for women is no longer confined to mere Indian Dressing and they now look for a plethora of options that can make them feel more comfortable as well as be able to assist them in creating a powerful impact individually. PowerSutra is a D2C fashion and lifestyle brand for women that envisions promoting Power Dressing.

Incepted in 2020 by Dr Pooja M after witnessing the wide gap between what the fashion services industry offered and what the corporate consumer demanded, the new-age woman apparel brand has emerged as a one-stop desk-to-dinner fashion solution for women of all sizes. This is an era where people across every age-group love to experiment and customise be it personalising their bikes or customising their kitchen cabinets. However, still, in this personalising era, the clothing industry is still largely limited to those fixed-size outfits, making it difficult for people of different sizes and body types to own what they desire. PowerSutra is a brand that is smartly and effectively addressing this concern of lakhs of women across India. By incorporating the concept of sustainability into its fashion solutions, the brand is not just providing numerous business and office outfit options but is also helping women with outfits for all sizes from XXS to 15Xl by having the option of tailored-made and personalised outfits.

PowerSutra just like its name represents Power and to attain Power, flexibility is something that is crucial. PowerSutra is a brand that allows its consumers the much-need flexibility in the form of customization and personalization. With PowerSutra, you can curate your own design template to create a powerful fashion impact. The brand ensures that they use the fabric as per individual taste and preferences so that the final outfit makes you feel more confident. Not just office wear but an elegant yet fashionable outfit for an evening office party, the brand caters to everything. Be it Tops, Trousers, Skirts, Jackets, Blazers, Pant Suits, Skirt Suits, Dresses, Jump Suits, Culottes, or Knitwear including Sweaters, there is everything PowerSutra delivers that you have desired all this time in an affordable price range, making it everyone’s favourite.

A modern working woman, without a doubt, is a multitasker and she seeks outfits that can elevate her confidence and complement her lifestyle. Not so pink but loud statement prints are something that is a new norm at work and with a wide range of vibrant and customised business wear at an affordable price, PowerSutra is everything she needs. PowerSutra is a brand that envisions revolutionising corporate wear clothing by providing top-notch, affordable, and tailored-made fashion solutions to women across the length and breadth of India.

