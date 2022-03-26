Centre extends scheme providing free food grains for another six months

New Delhi: Centre on Saturday (March 26) extended the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' for another six months. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in November 2021, the union cabinet extended the scheme that provides free food grains by four months.

Announcing the extension of the scheme, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as earlier."



भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Under the scheme, the Centre will provide free 5 Kgs of food grains per person to more than 80 crore beneficiaries who are covered under the National Food Security Act including those covered under the direct benefit transfer. The scheme was launched in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

