Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Centre extends scheme providing free food grains for another six months

"The government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months till September 2022," tweeted PM Modi in Hindi.

Centre extends scheme providing free food grains for another six months
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: Centre on Saturday (March 26) extended the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' for another six months. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra  Modi. Earlier in November 2021, the union cabinet extended the scheme that provides free food grains by four months.

Announcing the extension of the scheme, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as earlier."
 

Under the scheme, the Centre will provide free 5 Kgs of food grains per person to more than 80 crore beneficiaries who are covered under the National Food Security Act including those covered under the direct benefit transfer. The scheme was launched in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

