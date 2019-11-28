Pragya Thakur courts controversy with statement on Nathuram Godse

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has yet again made a controversial statement in the Lok Sabha and this time on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. However, her remarks were expunged by the Chair.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave notice in the Rajya Sabha over Thakur's statement. Congress will also give adjournment motion on Thakur's remark.

After Congress' Parliamentary party meeting, party interim president Sonia Gandhi, "Her (Pragya Thakur) comments are shocking. Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue." Rahul Gandhi said, "I do not waste my time on what Pragya Thakur says."

During a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja was speaking on the Bill, Thakur apparently referred to Godse.

Raja said that Godse made a statement when the appeal was filed before the appellate court in Mahatma Gandhi assassination case. As he began quoting Godse, Thakur made some remarks which were objected to by the Opposition members including Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaker Om Birla asked her to take her seat and said objectionable words will not go into the record. He also asked the members not to cause interruptions and not start behaving like the Speaker.

Speaking to ANI later, Thakur had said that she was referring to Udham Singh when she made the remarks. "The topic that was discussed was of security and A Raja spoke about Udham Singh. He said that Udham Singh nursed a grudge against General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh massacre for 20 years before killing him. When Raja went on speaking, I interrupted to say that he should not take patriot`s name," said Thakur.