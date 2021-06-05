Prahlad Patel thanks Arvind Kejriwal for changing tricolour during media address

New Delhi: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for "rectifying his mistake".

On Saturday, the minister noted that when Kejriwal addressed a press conference, the flag behind him appeared to have been changed.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Patel wrote: "If a person commits an error by mistake, he accepts his mistake and then rectifies it. If Arvind Kejriwal ji had admitted his mistake and apologised he would have shown his large heartedness. But his silence gives rise to doubts. You have not accepted your mistake but at least corrected it. Thank you."

The Union minister tagged PMO and BJP president JP Nadda in his tweet.

Last week, Patel had written to the AAP leader alleging that the flag seen behind the CM during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code.

Patel had accused Kejriwal of using the national flag as a "decoration" during televised media addresses.