Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753854
NewsIndia
PRAJWAL RAVANNA

Prajwal Revanna Remanded To SIT Custody Till June 6 In Sexual Assault Case

Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prajwal Revanna Remanded To SIT Custody Till June 6 In Sexual Assault Case

Sexual Assault Case: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody till June 6 by Bengaluru Court. The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Bengaluru Airport. Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody. Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike