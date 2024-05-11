Advertisement
Karnataka Sex Scandal: BJP Leader Devaraje Gowda Arrested For 'Leaking Explicit Video' Featuring Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka Sex Scandal Case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda was arrested by the Hiriyur police in this district on Friday night at the Gulihal tollgate for allegedly leaking video featuring Prajwal Revanna on a pen drive.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Sex Scandal: BJP Leader Devaraje Gowda Arrested For 'Leaking Explicit Video' Featuring Prajwal Revanna

G Devaraje Gowda, a BJP leader and advocate, was arrested  in relation to an explicit video that allegedly belonged to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Devaraje Gowda was arrested by the Hiriyur police in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Friday night at the Gulihal tollgate for allegedly leaking the video on a pen drive. The Hassan police, who wanted his presence for the case, received a tip that led to his arrest.

A number of alleged sexual harassment videos featuring Prajwal began to circulate prior to the April 26 Karnataka Lok Sabha election's first phase. A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against the MP by Interpol, who is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and he is currently missing.

Prajwal faces three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmail, and threatening. Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking the videos, which he categorically denies. He ran in the 2023 Assembly elections against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna. Revanna, the father of Prajwal, is currently in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three.

