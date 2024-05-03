Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Row: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Booked For Kidnapping After Victim Woman Goes Missing

In a new turn of events linked to the JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sex tape case, his father and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna has been booked by the police in an alleged kidnapping case. The current JD(S) MLA was booked after a 20-year-old man lodged a police complaint alleging that HD Revanna's aide abducted his mother who was among the victims featured in sex tapes involving Prajwal Revanna, said reports.

The Karnataka Police registered a case against HD Revanna and his alleged associate Satish Babanna, a resident of Krishnarajanagara taluk in Mysore district. The duo has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the incident happened on April 29. The woman had worked at Revanna’s residence and farmhouse in Holenarasipura for six years but quit the job three years ago. Since then, she has been working as a daily wager, reported the Indian Express.

The boy alleged in the FIR that Babanna came to their house on April 29 and claimed that the woman would face a case if she was caught by the police and took her with him saying that Revanna had called her. The boy also said that Babanna claimed that an FIR was lodged against the woman and she had to get bail.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the BJP and the Congress has intensified with both accusing each other of supporting Prajwal Revanna. While Congress accused the BJP of helping Revanna flee the country, the saffron party questioned the Karnataka Government's inaction against the JD(S) MP for months. It was reported that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was in possession of the sex tapes for months but did not take action. A Karnataka BJP leader has also urged its party to not campaign for Prajwal citing the presence of the sex tapes.