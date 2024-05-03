Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746323
NewsIndia
PRAJWAL REVANNA

Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Row: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Booked For Kidnapping After Victim Woman Goes Missing

The Karnataka Police registered a case against HD Revanna and his alleged associate Satish Babanna, a resident of Krishnarajanagara taluk in Mysore district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Row: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Booked For Kidnapping After Victim Woman Goes Missing

In a new turn of events linked to the JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sex tape case, his father and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna has been booked by the police in an alleged kidnapping case. The current JD(S) MLA was booked after a 20-year-old man lodged a police complaint alleging that HD Revanna's aide abducted his mother who was among the victims featured in sex tapes involving Prajwal Revanna, said reports.

The Karnataka Police registered a case against HD Revanna and his alleged associate Satish Babanna, a resident of Krishnarajanagara taluk in Mysore district. The duo has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the incident happened on April 29. The woman had worked at Revanna’s residence and farmhouse in Holenarasipura for six years but quit the job three years ago. Since then, she has been working as a daily wager, reported the Indian Express.

The boy alleged in the FIR that Babanna came to their house on April 29 and claimed that the woman would face a case if she was caught by the police and took her with him saying that Revanna had called her. The boy also said that Babanna claimed that an FIR was lodged against the woman and she had to get bail. 

Meanwhile, the war of words between the BJP and the Congress has intensified with both accusing each other of supporting Prajwal Revanna. While Congress accused the BJP of helping Revanna flee the country, the saffron party questioned the Karnataka Government's inaction against the JD(S) MP for months. It was reported that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was in possession of the sex tapes for months but did not take action. A Karnataka BJP leader has also urged its party to not campaign for Prajwal citing the presence of the sex tapes.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA Video
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA Video
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
DNA Video
DNA: This call is fatal!
DNA Video
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting