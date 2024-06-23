JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of the former MP Prajwal Revanna who is accused of assaulting multiple women sexually, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of committing "unnatural offences" against a male party worker, according to police sources. He was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing a party worker sexually a few days prior. The charges are under various IPC sections, including "unnatural offences."



The sources claimed that Suraj was interrogated all night at the CEN police station here before being taken into custody. A 27-year-old man had reported to the police that he had been sexually abused by Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16,

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Suraj had also alleged the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and was arrested upon his return from Germany last month.

Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.