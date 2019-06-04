close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar to launch #SelfiewithSapling campaign, urges people to take part

Javadekar urged people to participate in the "Clean Air" program which is being organised by the central government."

Prakash Javadekar to launch #SelfiewithSapling campaign, urges people to take part

NEW DELHI: Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that he will be launching #SelfiewithSapling campaign and urged people to plant a sapling and post the selfie on social media with the hashtag. He said that cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff will join him on Wednesday at the Paryawaran Bhawan headquarters to launch the campaign. "Renowned cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev & bollywood actor Jackie Shroff @bindasbhidu will join me tomorrow to plant sapling on the occasion of  #WorldEnvironmentDay in New Delhi," he tweeted.

Javadekar urged people to participate in the "Clean Air" program which is being organised by the central government."Through this program, we are appealing the people to plant a sapling and click selfies with that plant and then upload it on social media with the #selfiewithsapling. That would be great participation because Modi government believes that environmental protection is not only a government program but a people's program and we are ensuring people's participation not only in this program but every program we organise in future," Javadekar said.

"We appeal to people to participate in this program because ultimately this year's UN theme is "Clean Air", so we have already launched clean air mission and for that planting saplings and growing trees are very important" he added.

Tags:
Prakash JavadekarSelfie with SaplingClean Air programWorld Environment Day
Next
Story

Monsoon may be delayed by two more days, likely to arrive in Kerala on June 8

Must Watch

PT5M4S

5W1H: Why Mayawati broke up with Akhilesh Yadav so soon