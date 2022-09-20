‘Pralhad’: An award-winning short film produced by Finolex

A short film based on Finolex founder Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s autobiography ‘There’s No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’, ‘Pralhad’ was released on YouTube on September 1, 2022. The film was produced by Harshil Karia who is the founder of Schbang Motion Pictures and they were backed by Finolex Industry. Right after its release, the film was celebrated all over social media and the hashtag ‘celebrating Pralhad’ was trending on Twitter. Pralhad which premiered on Humara Movie’s YouTube channel has Ritvik Sahore as the movie’s protagonist who with his magnificent acting skills showcases the life journey of late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria. Chinamay Das, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Manoj Joshi, Kashvi Kothari, Bhargavi Chirmule, Dayashankar Pandey, Annapurna Soni and Aabid Shamim are the other actors in the short movie.

Some people leave inspiring stories behind them and their stories are retold to encourage generations after generations. Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s journey which is portrayed in Pralhad is one of them. The film which has been directed and written by Sayan Mukherjee has a story that revolves around how a 14-year-old boy left his ‘home’, Amritsar, to support his family in the year 1945 after his father's death. He gets on the train with just INR 10 in his pocket and goes to ‘Mumbai’ to build the life of his dreams. The storyline further focuses on how even after roadblocks, Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria conducts himself with dignity and never forgets his core values. Along with how he built an empire for himself, Finolex Group, which now holds a value of INR 10,000 crore in the market and the legacy today is taken forward by his children.

The film’s ulterior motive includes inspiring all aspiring entrepreneurs and businessmen. Pralhad acts as a ray of hope for every entrepreneur whose business is struggling to get the light of success. It is a testimonial that hard work and determination are paid off when they are guided by kindness, gratitude and respect for human beings. Due to having such a remarkable plot that very beautifully shows Finolex founder Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's story, the film has already got various recognitions. Till now it has received a total of 22 awards or mentions at 22 national and international film festivals, including awards at Moscow International Film Festival, London Film and Television Festival and Prague International Film Festival.

The short film's production was also supported by Finolex Industries Limited. Since the year 1981, the company has been widely recognized for its contributions to the agriculture sector and to the overall country’s development. They have been helping both rural and urban consumers by producing quality PVC Pipers and fittings. Along with focusing on superior engineering, Pralhad P. Chhabria also focused on building ever-lasting relationships and thus made Finolex one of the most reputable names in the industry, today it has over 900 dealers and more than 21,000 retail outlets. Finolex Group also takes their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives seriously, therefore, they have been helping the underprivileged and have been giving back to society in every way possible. Further, they only aim to enrich their values and make a continuous contribution to the Indian economy.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)