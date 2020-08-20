Pranab Mukherjee’s respiratory parameters show slight improvement, still on ventilator, says hospital

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee's respiratory parameters have shown a slight improvement, though he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital said on Thursday.

"The respiratory parameters of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," a hospital statement said.

Mukherjee, 84, developed a lung infection on Wednesday. He was admitted to hospital he Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Monday (August 10) in a critical condition.

Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in the brain on August 10 at the Army Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. He was also tested positive for COVID-19.

The former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support since the surgery.

Pranab Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader and has served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.