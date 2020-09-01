हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept

US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept

Washington DC: US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

"Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history," US State Department`s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) tweeted.

Scores of foreign countries and leaders from across the world have paid tribute to the former President, who passed away at the age of 84.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of Pranab Mukherjee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences saying that Mukherjee "made a significant personal contribution to strengthening the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries."

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. 

(ANI)

