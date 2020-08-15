Pranab Mukherjee's vitals stable, to remain on ventilator support: Hospital

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition remains unchanged on Saturday (August 15, 2020) morning, stated the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

Issuing a statement, the hospital said: "He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists."

Pranab Mukherjee had was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after a large clot was detected in his brain. He underwent an emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.

Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on August 10 before his surgery.

The veteran Congress leader had informed via a post on Twitter that he was at the hospital for a procedure when he was tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Pranab Mukherjee was elected as India's 13th President, he served from July 2012 to 2017.